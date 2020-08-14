Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Aug. 8

THEFT: A transmission was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 8000 block of Markley Road, Union Twp.

Aug. 9

THEFT: A resident in the 5000 block of Peters Road, Monroe Twp. reported that his Trump signs had been taken from his front yard. He has no leads or suspects at this time.

Aug. 10

TRESPASSING: Residents in the 5000 block of Troy-Sidney Road, Staunton Twp. reported a male subject was trespassing on their property. Nothing was reported stolen.

DRUG ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 400 block of S. Walnut Street, Fletcher for a drug complaint. No charges were filed.

Aug. 11

DUMPING ISSUE: Suspects were ordered to clean debris from a residence in the 300 block of West Evanston Road, Monroe Twp.

TRAIL CAM GONE: A Piqua resident reported his trail camera was stolen from a property on N. Fairview Road.

Aug. 12

ASSIST SQUAD: A deputy responded to the 300 block of N. State Route 48, Newton Twp. to assist the squad. Upon arrival, a male subject was in the Pleasant Hill squad getting checked out for second-degree burn on his face, chest and arms. After investigation, it was found the subject started a brush fire at that address when the incident happened and he then drove back to his home. It was learned he threw gas on the brush pile and then lit it on fire when it ignited and caught him on fire. Pleasant Hill squad then took the subject to UVMC to get checked out. The deputy then went to the location of the incident to make sure that the fire was not out of control.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy was requested to meet the reporting party in Tipp City Police Department’s parking lot. Upon meeting with the reporting party he explained a strange unknown male dropped off a brown paper bag to his two year-old son. The bag contained crayons and a small baggy containing a white powdery substance. After identifying and making contact with the unknown male, it was discovered he worked for Riverside. They were dropping off care packages for children. The white powdery substance was a mixture for home made Play-Doh.

Aug. 13

POSSESSION: A deputy observed the listed vehicle commit a stop sign violation at the intersection of W. Peterson Road and Piqua Troy Road. A deputy initiated a traffic stop and contact was made with the operator, Richard Walker. During the traffic stop, Richard Walker was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

FRAUD: A resident in the 1700 block of Old Staunton Road, Staunton Twp. reported fraud.

MORE FRAUD: A deputy was dispatched to the 5000 block of Worley Road, Monroe Twp. in reference to a fraud complaint. The reporting party stated that someone in Massachusetts filed for unemployment with his information. He stated he has been taking steps to put a hold on his social security number and other personal information but they told him to make a police report. He did not have any information on the suspect but wanted to have it documented.

FRAUD AGAIN: A resident in the 10000 block of Sugar Grove Circle Hill Road, Bradford, reported someone tried to scam her out of $400. She said she caught onto the scam before the money was sent.

POSSESSION: A deputy responded to a welfare check in the 1600 block of Troy Sidney Road at the Miami County Community Services Building. Staff called to report a female sitting in her vehicle for some time, and a toddler was moving around in the back seat.

Upon investigation and consent search of the vehicle, a small baggie of suspected marijuana was located. Several syringes were also located inside of the vehicle during the span of the search. The husband of the female later responded to transport the female and toddler from the scene. The female was subsequently charged with possession of marijuana. Any further charges are pending crime lab analysis.

TRESPASSING: Three people were warned for trespassing at Ludlow Falls.