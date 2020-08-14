Miami County continues at orange Risk Level 2

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County continues to be at an orange, COVID-19 Risk Level 2.

According to Miami County Public Health (MCPH), this is due to Miami County meeting the criteria for three of the seven alert indicators:

• Over 50 new cases per 100,000 people within last two weeks,

• More than 50 percent of new cases are from non-congregate care living,

• A sustained increase in outpatient visits for COVID-19 symptoms over the past five days.

“This risk level indicates increased exposure and spread of COVID-19. It is advised that community members exercise a high degree of caution and follow all current health orders,” MCPH officials stated in a press release on Friday.

MCPH advised residents to limit events over 10 people and participating in non-essential activities as much as possible. In addition to the three indicators met, Miami County is listed as a high incidence area. A county is flagged as high incidence when there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks.

For more information on the state of Ohio Public Health Advisory System, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Since July 31, there have been 146 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new hospitalizations, and three new deaths reported. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Miami County to 893 — with 712 confirmed cases and 181 probable cases — along with a total of 93 hospitalizations and 39 deaths associated with the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the cities of Troy, Piqua, and Tipp City have the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in Miami County, respectively. According to the Piqua Health Department, Piqua has had a total of 118 positive cases with 13 of those cases occurring within the current week. Those cases are included in Miami County’s numbers.

“MCPH wants everyone to stay healthy and help slow the spread of COVID-19,” officials stated. “Remember, keep practicing safe social distancing and wear a face covering when you are out in public. If you have symptoms, or if you live with someone with symptoms, stay home. Please do not attend social gatherings or events. These are the only steps we can take to slow the spread.”

MCPH continues to work keeping the community safe and informed as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve in Miami County.