Miami County Board of Elections employee tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMI COUNTY — Effective immediately, the Miami County Board of Elections will be temporarily closing its office to the public due to one of their employees testing positive for COVID-19.

“We were informed today that one of our employees tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, we are limiting access to the office,” said Deputy Director Ian Ridgeway in an email.

Chairman Dave Fisher also confirmed the closing of the office was due to the virus.

Fisher said he has been in contact with the health department, county commissioners, and the board to assist with the contact tracing process. Fisher said the office will be disinfected on Friday evening. The board will then reassess their procedures, office hours, and public access on Monday, Fisher said.

“It’s a fluid situation, and we will clean everything and start at zero and go from there,” Fisher said.

The Board of Elections will be open for appointment only until further notice. A table with a drop box is located in the lobby of the Miami County Courthouse with voter registration forms, absentee ballot applications, and poll worker application packets.

Voters with questions, or wishing to schedule an appointment, can call the office at 937-440-3900.

For voter registration forms, voters can go to VoteOhio.Gov and fill out the form online, or can pick up a form at their local library, Job and Family Services Office, BMV Office, as well as in the lobby of the Miami County Courthouse.

For absentee ballot applications, voters can go to https://www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/, VoteOhio.gov, or can pick one up in the lobby of the Miami County Courthouse.

For poll worker application packets, voters can go to https://www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/, sign up online at VoteOhio.gov, or can pick packets up in the Miami County Courthouse.