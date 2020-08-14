TROY — James J. Karch, age 86, of Troy, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit. He was born November 20, 1933, in West Alexandria, Ohio, to his parents James & Helen (Holp) Karch.

Jim graduated from Ohio Northern University with a degree in pharmacy in 1958. He retired from Kenny’s Drugs in West Milton where he was a co-owner and pharmacist. He was a US Army Veteran and was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 487, West Milton. His hobbies included fishing and boating at Grand Lake St. Mary’s. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years Emily Ann (Brown) Karch; grandson Nick Karch; and two brothers.

He will be missed and remembered by his sons Beau (Debbie) Karch of New York, NY, Brad Karch of Grove City and Barry (Amy) Karch of West Milton; grandchildren Lauren Karch and Andrea (Sean Foley) Karch; granddaughter-in-law Deanna Karch; and close family friend JD McKnight.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday, August 18, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. Pastor Robbie Scott will officiate with interment at Parish Cemetery, Arlington, Ohio, at a later date. The family will receive friends 9:30-10:30 AM Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County.

Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.