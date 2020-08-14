Couple celebrates 60th anniversary

TIPP CITY — Bob and Lolita (Uhrig) Border of Tipp City are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this month.

They were married Aug. 20, 1960 at the First Brethren Church in Pleasant Hill. The couple has two daughters, Shana (Ray) Boyle of Liberty Township and Rochelle (Ryan) Rogers of Tipp City, and three grandchildren, Michael, Cade, and Austin Rogers.

Bob worked for many years at Hobart Corporation in Troy, and he retired from McCauley in Vandalia. Lolita worked at Tipp Machine & Tool and DAP, Inc. in Tipp City, and she retired from Woods and Woods Associates in Vandalia.

They will celebrate privately with their immediate family.