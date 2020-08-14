Council to review DORA, apartment proposals

TROY — Troy City Council will review its DORA application, an apartment complex project and an annexation request at its next meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Bravo Room located at Hobart Arena.

Last week, Troy City Council’s Health and Safety Committee agreed to reject the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) as presented during a workshop and committee meeting on Monday.

Many Troy residents spoke out against the DORA, both at the public hearing on Aug. 3 and at the committee level last Monday. Concerns with trash, coronavirus spread, intoxicated patrons inside businesses and damage to the city’s family-friendly downtown atmosphere were raised

Despite many residents and interested parties voicing concerns regarding a request to rezone 22.5 acres in the area of State Route 718 and McKaig Road for a planned apartment complex, the community and economic committee will provide a positive recommendation to council in support of the project.

The proposed development, by Redwood development company, consists of 138 total single-story style units with four or six units per structure.

The Troy Planning Commission OK’d the request to move on to city council, with president Al Kappers casting the lone no vote against it.

Nine residents spoke out against the rezoning issue at the committee meeting on Aug. 10, and eight spoke out against it at the public hearing. Residents voiced their opposition against the development due to stormwater and flooding issues, possible negative impact on home values and traffic issues.

Also on the agenda is three resolutions regarding the proposed rezoning of 83.356 acres from Staunton Township into the city of Troy.

The application is Liberty Lot Sales LLC with Frank Harlow as the developer. The land is located on Troy-Urbana Road and will have its first reading and emergency designation due to the time limits of the application.

Council will have its first reading and review of a subordination of a small business development loan for Four Sons Development. The request is related to the recent renovation of 8 South Market Street, the former U.S. Bank building, now an event venue called Lockbox 290. The owner is Wade Westfall. The SBD city loan was $250,000 for 20 years and approved in 2019. The owner is seeking the subordination to secure additional funding from Greenville National Bank. During renovations, additional costs related to the HVAC, exterior and electric in the building accrued. The subordination is needed for the bank to loan an additional $250,000 for the project. The total cost of $970,000 in renovations was included in the report. The building has been appraised for $1.55 million