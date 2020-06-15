JACKIE R. PUTTERBAUGH

TROY — Jackie Ray “Jack” Putterbaugh, 77, of Troy died peacefully at his winter home in Scottsdale, Arizona on June 8, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

His wife Patty Harshbarger Putterbaugh was by his side.

He was born on January 25, 1943 in Troy, Ohio to Leo and Lois (Mahan) Putterbaugh. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his eldest son, Scott E. Putterbaugh, his wife Sharon (Kagy) Putterbaugh, stepson Bryan Williams and nephew Joseph Hoffman. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Harshbarger Putterbaugh, daughter, Jodi (Randall) Haueisen, son, Thomas (Annita) Putterbaugh, grandchildren Samamtha Putterbaugh, Seth (Hannah) Putterbaugh, Dylan Vanover, Cameron and Jacob Funk, Laura, Sarah, Anna (Foree) Edgington, John Thomas, Victoria and Timmy Putterbaugh and niece Krista Garhart Hoffman.

Jack was a member of the Elks in Troy.

He served 6 years in the Air National Guard.

He worked for the Columbus Dispatch where he enjoyed his many clients. After retirement he moved back to Troy where he lived on a farm with his wife Patty where he enjoyed riding horses and camping, he loved cooking and being outside. He adored his Wheaton Terrier, Bentley.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Jack’s sense of humor will be missed immensely.

A Memorial Service will be held in Troy, Ohio at a later date.