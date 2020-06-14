Tough finish for Post 43: Troy rally falls short in Veterans Appreciation Tournament finale

TROY — After Troy Post 43’s final game of the Miami Valley Veterans Appreciation Tournament, Legends coach Frosty Brown summed up his thoughts in few words.

“That was a disappointing ballgame,” he said.

Few words, but plenty of reasons.

After going 2-1-1 in the tournament’s first two days, Troy entered Sunday’s game against the Jefferson County Elite 18u needing to win to advance to the tournament’s title game — and Post 43 maintained control of the game for the first three innings. But a three-run fourth inning, capped off by a two-run home run by Corey Cottis, gave the Elite the lead, they picked up insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings and the Legends struck out looking with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to drop the game 6-4 and miss out on a trip to the championship game.

In the end, Troy’s loss put St. Marys into the championship game against the Miami Valley Prospects 18u, with the Prospects eventually winning the tournament.

The Legends (6-10-1) had an up-and-down tournament leading up to Sunday’s game, starting it off on Friday with a 6-5 victory over St. Marys and a 13-6 loss to the Columbus Braves. Troy then knocked off the Miami Valley Prospects 17u on Saturday, 10-5, before tying Fort Loramie 4-4 — keeping the chance to get to the title game alive.

But on Sunday against Jefferson County, too many little mistakes added up.

“We were moving up,” Brown said. “But we’re still young, with some of the stuff that we do. It makes you upset. I mean, we had called third strikes probably four times in this ballgame, and we had guys in scoring position and couldn’t make hard contact.

“You deserve to lose when you do that.”

Early on, though, Troy was able to take advantage of the Elite’s mistakes.

Garrett LeMaster led off the bottom of the first by beating out an infield single, stealing second and moving to third on a dropped pop up that put runners on second and third. A ball off the bat of Darius Boeke then turned into an error by the third baseman, allowing the game’s first run to score — but a groundout and a called third strike kept Troy from doing more damage and left it with a 1-0 lead.

Jefferson County tied the game in the top of the third after a double by David Ferroni and a run-scoring error, but the Legends retook the lead in the bottom of the inning. LeMaster singled to lead off, Jonny Baileys reached on an error for the second time and Boeke bunted for a single to load the bases with no outs. Darrin Hays was hit by a pitch with one out to drive in a run and make the score 2-1 Troy, but the next batter grounded to third, and Jefferson County was able to get a force out at the plate. A throw to first for an attempted double play went wide, though, allowing Boeke to score and making it a 3-1 game.

In the fourth, though, Jefferson County took charge.

Blake Connelly reached on an error to lead off and was driving in on an RBI double by Aiden Fernandez, then Cottis blasted a two-out, two-run homer over the fence in left to give the Elite a 4-3 lead. And in the sixth, Ryan Anderson worked an RBI walk on a full count with the bases loaded to force in an insurance run, and Jefferson County added another insurance run in the top of the seventh as Noah Woods walked with one out, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch scored on a two-out RBI infield single by Connelly that made the score 6-3.

“You can’t throw strikes and end up walking people, and I think every walk we had today ended up scoring — which happens nightly with us,” Brown said. “That’s why we give up a run an inning practically.”

Troy had a chance in the bottom of the seventh. Grant Saunders walked to lead off, Baileys was hit by a pitch and Boeke singled to load the bases with two outs. Warren Hartzell then drew an RBI walk to force in a run, but the next hitter struck out on a called third strike to kill the rally and end the game.

“I don’t know how to do the fix on it, but we’re going to,” Brown said. “I’ve got guys K’ing all the time. We’re caught between hitting styles or something, I don’t know, but we’ll get it.”

Cy Baisden took the loss despite not giving up an earned run, allowing four unearned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three in 3 2-3 innings. Cam Swartout gave up one run on two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in two innings, and Ian Yunker gave up one run in 1 1-3 innings on one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

The Legends outhit the Elite 7-5 in the game, and Jefferson County committed five errors to Post 43’s two — but made those two errors hurt.

Troy will get a much-needed day off on Monday before traveling to Greenville to face the Greenville Thunder on Tuesday.