Park district to celebrate Family Health & Fitness Day

TROY — The Miami County Park District invites all Miami County residents to celebrate Family Health & Fitness Day on Saturday, June 13.

Organized by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), Family Health & Fitness Day promotes the importance of local parks and recreation in keeping communities healthy.

To celebrate, Miami County Park District encourages everyone to connect with the park district on their Facebook page and website to find out how you can celebrate safely. Looking for a virtual activity to get outdoors and be active? Join staff in the virtual Trail Run Challenge at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve. You can sign up for this single race or take the four-race challenge and explore more of our parks. For more information, visit miamicountyparks.com.

Miami County Park District’s executive director J. Scott Myers said, “Over the past few months, it has become very clear that parks are essential for our physical and mental well-being based on the huge increases in park visitation since March. At the Park District we have had programming that relates specifically to health and wellness for several years now, so we firmly believe parks and recreation are important in keeping communities active and healthy.”

Residents also can participate in one of NRPA’s top five ways to get fit with parks and recreation:

• Take a walk

• Cook a healthy meal

• Enroll in a virtual fitness program

• Create your own exercise routine

• Play outside

Celebrated the second Saturday in June each year, Family Health & Fitness Day is an opportunity for everyone to discover all the health benefits provided by their local park and recreation department. To learn more about Family Health & Fitness Day, visit www.nrpa.org/familyfitness.