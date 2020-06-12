Huffman fired by TeamHealth following remarks

TIPP CITY (WDTN) — State Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) was terminated from his job as an emergency room doctor following comments made during a hearing on whether racism should be declared a public health crisis in Ohio.

Huffman drew criticism this week when, during a committee hearing, he asked, “Could it just be that African Americans or the colored population do not know how to wash their hands as well as other groups or wear a mask or do not socially distance themselves? Could that just be the explanation of the higher incidence?” He asked this during a discussion on why African Americans are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

According to news partners at WDTN, Huffman’s former employer, TeamHealth, released a statement confirming he was terminated from his position as a result of his comments: “Dr. Huffman’s comments are wholly inconsistent with our values and commitment to creating a tolerant and diverse workplace. TeamHealth has terminated Dr. Huffman’s employment.”

Huffman, in statement provided Thursday, said his remarks were “perceived as hurtful” and the opposite of what he meant. He said, “Regrettably, I asked a question in an unintentionally awkward way that was perceived as hurtful and was exactly the opposite of what I meant. I was trying to focus on why COVID-19 affects people of color at a higher rate since we really do not know all the reasons.”

The ACLU of Ohio has called for Huffman’s resignation, calling Huffman’s “racist,” adding, “this is what systemic institutionalized racism looks like.”

The Medina County Chapter of the New American Patriot Society of Ohio has also called for Huffman’s resignation, saying Huffman’s remarks were “racist statements regarding the Black American community.” In a press release, the Medina County Chapter of the New American Patriot Society of Ohio said, “The shocking use of the term ‘colored population’ to refer to Black Americans is a relic of segregation and Jim Crow and has no place in Ohio’s General Assembly. Further, the suggestion that Black Americans are ‘dirty’ belies Sen. Huffman’s racism and bigotry.”