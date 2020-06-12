Chamber joins initiative to address inequality

TROY — Today, the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce announced it is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on a national initiative to address inequality of opportunity.

The Troy Chamber will join the U.S. Chamber’s national townhall event on June 25 where business and community leaders will discuss concrete actions that can be taken by government and the private sector to address inequality through education, employment, entrepreneurship, and criminal justice reform. As a partner on this important initiative, the Chamber will host local and industry dialogues to further the discussion.

Executive director Kathi Roetter shared, “It is important for the Chamber to step up and lead during this time. The Chamber is a champion for the Troy community and looks forward to the opportunity to bring community and business leaders together to work for opportunity equality for all Troy citizens.”

“The moral case for greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace is indisputable, and there’s overwhelming evidence that greater diversity benefits the American economy, businesses, communities and employees,” said U.S. Chamber President Suzanne Clark. “We are proud to partner with the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce on this initiative and help develop a robust plan of action.”

The work of this national initiative will build upon work already undertaken by the Troy Chamber involving adequate housing in our community.

For more information, call (937) 339-8769 or troyohiochamber.com.