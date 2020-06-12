A milestone missed: Canceled tennis season would have been Troy’s Goldner’s 50th

TROY — In half a century as Troy tennis coach, Mark Goldner has seen just about everything.

“Fifty years have flown by,” he said. “A lot of things have changed. Wood rackets to all the technology. It’s just amazing.”

Until the spring of 2020, it turns out.

Goldner, who would have coached his 50th season with the Troy boys tennis team, was forced to sit and watch as the 2020 spring season was postponed and then eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the first time in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s history that an entire season was lost for any reason.

“The kids will never forget that,” Goldner said. “They’ll always remember. It’s just like my senior year in college (at Bowling Green) in 1970, the Kent State thing. We went and played the MAC (tournament) at Miami, couldn’t stay on campus, had to stay off campus, just played and woosh, you’re out of there.

“I”ll always remember that — and here, 50 years later, we didn’t have a season because of COVID-19. I’ll always remember that, too. You’ll always remember where you were and what you were doing.”

The spring started off like any other, save for the concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Shortly after preseason practices began, Ohio’s first cases were discovered on March 9 — and things moved quickly from there.

“Well, I’ll tell you what, it was so disappointing,” Goldner said. “We had four days of practice, and that fourth day, we got a text from (Troy High School Athletic Director) Dave Palmer that things were going to end. But it wasn’t specific, so I called him up and asked if we were going to have practice tomorrow — and boom, right away, he said no. That was a Thursday (March 12), I think they went to school on Friday but we couldn’t practice that Friday, and after that, nothing.”

And while there was optimism in the beginning, with the season simply being postponed indefinitely, there were still so many questions — and no one knew what would happen.

“I broke it to them right then, and we talked. I said we could get out and hit — heck, at the time we didn’t know that they’d close down the park, that Schroeder’s (Tennis Center) was going to be closed. I mean, there was nowhere to hit,” Goldner said.

Ohio’s schools were tentatively scheduled to reopen on May 4, and a spring tennis season would have begun on May 9 and ended on June 27. But on April 20, the official word came from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office that schools were to remain closed for the remainder of the school year, and the OHSAA pulled the plug on the spring sports season later that same day.

“My hope was that things were going to get a little bit better, and we’d be able to start by May, have a league schedule, get to play everybody in the league and maybe a few other teams,” Goldner said. “Centerville had already talked to me to see if we wanted to play. Hopefully we would have had sectional and district and state. And when that time came … the further it went … it had been seven or eight weeks since kids had played. You worry about injury, the heat. And, (with the revamped schedules that would have had the season last until the end of June), that would have been tough, too, because the kids might have had college visits lined up or had to go for their orientations.

“We passed all the stuff out that the kids ordered one day in May, and I had a parent tell me ‘you should have seen all those kids walk out of there, all with their heads down.’”

And while Goldner missed out on a major coaching milestone, all he could think about was his players.

“I felt bad for Nathan (Kleptz), Jackson (Goodall), Sean (Dippold), the seniors,” Goldner said. “We had everybody back, and just from watching us for four days, I thought we were better. It would have been interesting to see what we could have done with the schedule we had.”

One more parallel would have been the fact that this was to be the Troy boys tennis team’s first season in the newly-formed Miami Valley League — while playing for the Trojans in high school, Goldner played while Troy was still in the original MVL, which disbanded in the 1970s. Troy’s boys entered 2020 having won at least a share of four straight division championships and was hoping to claim the first one in the MVL.

“I played in the MVL when I was at Troy,” Goldner said. “I graduated from high school in 1966, and I think it was 1968 that Troy went to the WOL (Western Ohio League).

“We were also scheduled to be in the state team tournament this year, and if we had won the first match in that, we would have been able to go down and play at Mason High School, which would have been a neat experience.”

And beyond that, the Trojans had high hopes for the postseason, too.

“Nathan and Jackson, I’m assuming they would have played doubles together, who knows? Maybe they could’ve had a breakthrough and made it to state,” Goldner said. “When you do this 50 years, every year is a challenge. With the boys, we did real well last year. But the challenge was could we do better this year. Just a lot of hard things to say. But they’ll never know.”

And while he’ll have to wait until 2021 to celebrate his 50th season leading the boys team, Goldner will technically get the chance to celebrate his 50th year as a coach if the girls team — which he took over in the late 2000s — gets to play a season in the fall. No official announcements about whether a fall season will take place or not have been made.

“Well, I guess since it’s happening in 2020, coaching the girls (in fall), even though it’s not 50 years with the girls, it’s still 50 years,” Goldner said. “This will be 13 seasons with the girls.”

Still, the impact of the pandemic is being felt even by the athletes hoping to compete in the fall.

“You can tell that people haven’t played,” Goldner said. “Usually they play in March, April, May. But we’ve had three months off, nothing was open, and you can kind of tell they’re not as good as they’d like to be. They’ve kind of said that they’re not doing things as well — well, you will. You just need to get out and play.”

In the end, though, Goldner’s mind was still on the season that could have been but wasn’t.

“I really felt bad for our team,” Goldner said. “There were a few tears and some frustration, because when you have a good team, you want to play. I was disappointed for them.”