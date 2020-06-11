ELWOOD G. SHANK, JR.

TROY — Elwood Glenn Shank, Jr. age 47 of Troy, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

He was born April 5, 1973 in Dayton to the late Elwood Glenn Shank, Sr. and Joyce Lorraine (Long) Shank.

Elwood is survived by his children Morgan and Micheal Shank of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren Mariciela Ileen Alfaro and Silbia Marie Ann Shank; brothers Daryl Shank of Troy and Jed and Edwin Shank; as well as sisters Jeanette Ballweg of Troy and Joyce Shank of Piqua.

Elwood was a loving father and grandfather. He was a member of Church on the Rock in Dayton and enjoyed playing video games, his gamer name was Eldeathstar on PS4. He was a former automotive technician and had previously worked for BHA in Dayton.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

