A large pine tree, a power pole and a transformer lie across U.S. Rt. 36 in Fletcher following another round of later afternoon storms on Wednesday just before 5 p.m.. The falling power pole struck a passing pickup truck, causing significant damage. The driver was not injured. Fletcher Fire Department closed U.S. Rt. 36 between South Walnut Street and Lostcreek Shelby Road until repairs could be made and the debris removed. Power to a number of Fletcher residents was knocked out.