Planning commission approves Cherry Street demo

TROY — Troy Planning Commission approved the application to raze a home in the southwest historical district during a virtual meeting Wednesday. The property, located at 126 S. Cherry St., is owned by the First United Methodist Church.

The church requests to demolish the property to turn it into green space. Members of the planning commission have received multiple letters both in support of the demolition and against the request.

The application for demolition was filed by the owner, First United Methodist Church, by trustee chair Linda Bosick. The home is not on the national registrar of historic homes. The property has lead paint and is unable to be occupied by tenants.

The church said they attempted to rent it as a commercial property, but it did not generate interest in a year. The church previously provided the planning commission an estimate of $223,504 to abate the lead paint and rehabilitate the property. An assessment and engineering report also noted foundation issues, unlevel floors and extensive wall and ceiling cracks.

Planning and Zoning Director Tim Davis toured the building on two occasions, which he said helped to support the decision to raze it due to several building code violations, such as old electric and structure issues.

The City of Troy zoning code requires certain criteria be met in order for demolition to take place. The criteria determined by the commission to have been met, which would allow for demolition, include the square foot cost of meeting the minimum building code exceeding the square foot market value; the structure being listed as not qualifying or consistent with other structures within the historic district; and the structure having contributed or been declared a public nuisance.

Six individuals — three proponents and three opponents of the request — spoke during Wednesday’s meeting, via Zoom.

Speaker Bill McGraw expressed disagreement in the ruling that the property has met the above criteria for demolition, stating that while the building is currently not on the listing of historic places, it does qualify for placement on the list, according to architect Patrick Hansford. McGraw also added there has been no declaration that this property is a public nuisance in accordance with the Ohio Revised Code.

“I don’t think the applicant has met the two out of four standards,” McGraw said. “They have to provide clear evidence that these standards have been met … and that answer is a loud and resounding no, they have not.”

In support of the demolition request, Jose Lopez agreed with the ruling that the structure is a public nuisance, citing the fact that it cannot be occupied and attempts to rent out the space have not been successful due to the condition of the property, which includes a lack of ADA-compliance and the presence of lead-based paint.

The price to remediate the lead-based paint, Lopez said, would be a minimum of $150,000. This does not include repair and update costs to the rest of the property. The cost of demolition, he noted, is approximately $20- to $25,000.

“The cost to repair this property so clearly exceeds its reasonable value that it would be unreasonable to expect the church to remediate and cure the problems of this property that are long-standing and, in fact, were not caused in any way by anything the church did,” Lopez said.

Additional opponents for the request who spoke during Wednesday’s meeting included Evanthia Owen, who lives in a neighboring property, and architect Patrick Hansford.

Additional proponents for the request included Ann Baird, longtime member of First United Methodist Church, and Troy resident Arthur Haddad.

“I want to note that this is not an easy decision to make,” said Chairperson Alan Kappers following the public forum. “On one side, we have the applicant, a very well-respected and God-loving Christian congregation, which I consider many as friends, and on the other side we have the Southwest Historic District with regulations not imposed upon any other section of this community because it was determined years ago by our city leaders that the health of the downtown and its surrounding residential areas is best served by regulating what can and cannot be done within that district.”

Commissioners approved the request in a vote of five for and two against demolition.

Wednesday’s meeting was recorded via Facebook Live, and the archived video is available on the City of Troy’s Facebook page.