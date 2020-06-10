FFA holds parent-member banquet

CASSTOWN — Due to COVID-19, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter Annual Parent Member Banquet virtually. The virtual banquet can be found on YouTube. Highlights of the banquet were:

• In 2020, the chapter was ranked in the Top 10 out of 315 chapters in the state in the National Chapter Application. The chapter also placed in the Top 10 Chapter in the areas of Growing Leaders, Strengthening Agriculture, and Building Communities.

• At the 2019 National FFA Convention the chapter was recognized as a 3-Star National Chapter.

Chapter FFA Degree recipients

FFA members are given the opportunity to earn four degrees during their membership in the organization. The first is the Greenhand Degree represented by a bronze pin. Students were recognized who have reached the second degree presented – the Chapter FFA Degree. 18 candidates met the minimum qualifications for this degree. The candidates were Courtney Bair, Ian Ellis, Chloe Gump, Haley Horne, Grayson Jacobe, Katie Larson, Evan Massie, Ethan Ott, Skylar Phillips, Rylee Puthoff, Anthony Putnam, Kris Richey, Kaitlyn Roop, Marisa Savini, Gretchen Stevens, Elias Strubler, Emma Sutherly, and Samuel Sutherly.

Proficiency awards

Proficiency awards are designed to recognize the efforts of members who have outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience programs and have kept accurate records. Winners of the 2020 Chapter Proficiency Awards were: Michael Bair — Diversified Livestock Production, Michael Bair — Poultry Production, Michael Bair — Dairy Production Placement, Lucas Gilliland — Beef Production Placement, Lauren Wright — Specialty Crop Production, Elizabeth Bair — Beef Production Entrepreneurship, Kearsten Kirby — Agricultural Sales Entrepreneurship, Emma Sutherly — Goat Production, Chloe Gump — Sheep Production, Erin Baker — Small Animal Care and Production, Rylee Puthoff — Equine Science Placement, and Paige Pence — Diversified Agricultural Production.

Additional awards

Quality Supervised Agriculture Experience Programs are based on accurate record keeping and perfected record books. Students with outstanding record books in each of the classes were Freshman — Katelynn Dill, Sophomore – Samuel Sutherly, Junior – Makayla Brittain, and Senior – Elizabeth Bair.

High scholastics are an important part of each high school student’s life. Results of the students with the highest academic records in their entire high school career include Agriculture, Food, & Natural Resources – Dottie Everett, Plant and Animal Science — Emma Sutherly, Livestock Science — junior Libby Carpenter, and Livestock Science — senior Kearsten Kirby.

Kearsten Kirby, Arielle Barnes, Isaac Beal, Ethin Bendickson, Emma Sutherly, Anthony Putnam, Paige Pence, Natalie Bair, Morgan Nosker, and Dustin Winner were recognized for selling over $1,000.00 worth of fruit during the chapter’s fruit sales. Dustin Winner was the highest selling fruit sales person.

American FFA Degree recipients

The American FFA Degree is the highest degree for a member to receive in the National FFA Organization. This degree will be bestowed upon graduates at the upcoming National FFA Convention. Liza Bair, Kylie Blair, and Zach Kronenberger will receive their degree in October in Indianapolis, Ind.

State FFA Degree recipients

The State FFA Degree is the highest degree received in the state. About 2 percent of the state’s FFA membership earns their State Degree. Elizabeth Bair, Natalie Bair, Adam Bensman, Makayla Brittain, Libby Carpenter, Paige Pence, Rylee Puthoff, and Lauren Wright were recognized.

Additional chapter awards were the top awards given. The Star Greenhand went to Jillian Niswonger and Braden Zekas, Star Chapter in Agribusiness was Michael Bair, Star Placement was Luke Gilliland, the Blue and Gold Spirit Award went to Kearsten Kirby, and the Star Chapter Leader was Ethin Bendickson.

Chapter officers installed

The 2019 — 20 Miami East — MVCTC FFA Chapter Officers were installed. They are as follows: President – Lauren Wright, Vice President – Emma Sutherly, Secretary — Carter Gilbert, Treasurer – Paige Pence, Reporter — Libby Carpenter, Sentinel — Adam Bensman, Student Advisor — Chloe Gump, Historian — Samuel Sutherly, and Chaplain — Isaac Beal.